You may think you have big plans for New Year's Eve, but if said plans don't include the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs, you really need to sort out your priorities.

The 2016 regular season was chock full of instant classics and surprising upsets, which made the playoff selection committee's job a little harder than usual. The four teams competing Saturday, Dec. 31 for a chance to advance to the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 9 are sure to keep that energetic streak alive.

The first semifinal game kicks off at 3 p.m. on ESPN. Nick Saban's top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide -- the reigning national champions -- will take on the Washington Huskies, who are ranked fourth, in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. You can stream the game via WatchESPN.

Then at 7 p.m., the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, who won the first national championship in the playoff era in 2014 after a tremendous run under coach Urban Meyer, will take on the Clemson Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. The Tigers previously faced off against Alabama for the title in 2015 and go into the semifinals ranked No. 2. Click here to watch the game on WatchESPN.

Who do you want to win the national championship this year?