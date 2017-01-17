Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Get ready to see Annalise Keating like you never have before: in a prison jumpsuit.

Annalise (Viola Davis) will be in jail "longer that you might think" when How to Get Away with Murder returns Thursday, Jan. 26, showrunner Peter Nowalk tells TVGuide.com. "You're going to see her in a jumpsuit, I promise you that. And you're going to see her learning how to cope in jail and without a lot of her regular armor."

Helping her cope will be her new jailhouse buddies. "I love the two women, especially, that Annalise meets in jail, who are just different and really touch Annalise in different ways," Nowalk teases.

Maybe they bond over getting away with murder?

