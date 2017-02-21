WATCH: "You were made to be a mom." @kathielgifford told @hodakotb https://t.co/UJom0hKR2O pic.twitter.com/oKKyovqFNL— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 21, 2017
Hoda Kotb just became a mom.
The co-anchor of the fourth hour of the Today show anchor has adopted a daughter named Haley Joy Kotb, she announced during Today on Tuesday.
Haley was born Feb. 14 -- "a Valentine's baby," Kotb said.
Kotb called in to the show to make the announcement. She told her co-anchors, including Matt Lauer, Al Roker and Kathie Lee Gifford, that "I'm going to show you something."
Cut to a photo of Kotb holding the baby. "That little girl, Haley Joy," Kotb said, struggling to get the words out through her tears, "is my daughter."
Haley is the 52-year-old Kotb's first child with boyfriend Joel Schiffman.
Kotb's Today co-stars showed her love on Twitter.
And Kotb herself posted a very sweet inspirational quote.
Kotb will be back to work later this week.