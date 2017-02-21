Hoda Kotb just became a mom.

The co-anchor of the fourth hour of the Today show anchor has adopted a daughter named Haley Joy Kotb, she announced during Today on Tuesday.

Haley was born Feb. 14 -- "a Valentine's baby," Kotb said.

Kotb called in to the show to make the announcement. She told her co-anchors, including Matt Lauer, Al Roker and Kathie Lee Gifford, that "I'm going to show you something."

Cut to a photo of Kotb holding the baby. "That little girl, Haley Joy," Kotb said, struggling to get the words out through her tears, "is my daughter."

Haley is the 52-year-old Kotb's first child with boyfriend Joel Schiffman.

Kotb's Today co-stars showed her love on Twitter.

So thrilled for @hodakotb and her precious daughter, Haley Joy!! She will be the best mommy ever! We love you, Hoda, enjoy every moment!❤️❤️ — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) February 21, 2017

Stunned!! Congrats @hodakotb on your beautiful new baby! You will be the best mom ever!! Love you! @TODAYshow — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) February 21, 2017

Overjoyed for @hodakotb and her little comet Haley - a brilliant flash of light for our world. Love love love and LOVE — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) February 21, 2017

And Kotb herself posted a very sweet inspirational quote.

Kotb will be back to work later this week.