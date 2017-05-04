You thought you finally escaped the horror and exhaustion of the 2016 presidential election, but it's still coming for all of us. Now we get to relive it on TV! The Hillary Clinton campaign book, Shattered, is on its way to become a limited series TV show.

Sony Television Studios and TriStar have optioned the book by journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes in hopes of turning it into a series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will be produced by John Davis and John Fox's Sony Pictures Television-based Davis Entertainment banner, though no writers or directors have been attached to the project yet.

The option is the first step. Next, Sony will need to find a network home for the series and THR reports that Sony is hoping to place Shattered at one of the premium networks -- HBO, Showtime or Starz -- or a streaming service like Netflix or Hulu.

The show will center on Clinton's campaign and her shocking loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. The series would frame the election as a "Greek tragedy" that aims to answer how Clinton lost the race.

HBO announced earlier this year that it was adapting Mark Halperin and John Heilemann's book about Trump's win. Halperin and Heilemann also penned Game Change, which was turned into a critically-acclaimed original movie for the cabler. They'll re-team with Game Change director Jay Roach for the Trump project as well.