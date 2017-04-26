Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Hilary Swank will star in FX's upcoming anthology series Trust, the network announced Wednesday.

The Oscar winner will play Gail Getty, the broke but resourceful mother of John Paul Getty III, who is committed to helping her son no matter what.

Executive produced by the team behind Slumdog Millionaire -- including director Danny Boyle, writer Simon Beaufoy and producer Christian Colson -- Season 1 takes place in 1973, when the young heir John Paul Getty III is kidnapped in Rome by mafia goons expecting a multimillion-dollar ransom from his rich family and are shocked when no one seems willing to pay up.

Swank won a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for her starring role in the independent film Boys Don't Cry, and later won her second Oscar for Clint Eastwood's Million Dollar Baby. She's also known for her work in P.S. I Love You, Insomnia, Beverly Hills, 90210 and The Next Karate Kid.

In addition to Swank, Trust stars Donald Sutherland as J. Paul Getty, the oil magnate and founder of the Getty dynasty.

Production on the 10-episode series will begin in June in London; it's expected to premiere in January 2018.