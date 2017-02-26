One of the true-life "hidden figures" from this year's Oscar-nominated film about women scientists at NASA had a big moment in the spotlight at the 89th Academy Awards.

Katherine Johnson, 98, who also received the 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom for her achievements, joined Hidden Figures stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae onstage during the presentation of the award for Best Documentary Feature.

Johnson only spoke two words -- "Thank you" -- but she received a standing ovation from the crowd and was radiant beside the women who told her story onscreen. Her appearance also made a memorable moment for an often-overlooked category, and for the filmmakers honored. Ezra Edelman's five-part series OJ: Made in America completed its massive awards sweep by taking home the Oscar.