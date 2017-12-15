Share on Google Plus

If your New Year's resolution for 2018 will be to stream even more shows and movies, well, you're in luck. Hulu has just announced its slate of new additions for January, and there's a lot happening here.

For starters, Hulu's original series The Path -- featuring Aaron Paul as a cult follower suffering a crisis of faith — will debut its third season on January 17th.

Additionally, the streaming service will be playing to your nostalgia with some cinematic throwback additions like A League of Their Own, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure series, the Look Who's Talking trilogy and The Karate Kid and its sequels, to name a few.

Reality competition and adventure fans should get their fill with the addition of non-scripted shows like Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan and the latest seasons of cooking programs like Cupcake Wars, Cutthroat Kitchen and Food Network Star.

Check out what else is hitting Hulu in January below.

Available January 1

American Pickers: Complete Season 14 (History)

Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1 (History)

Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Best of Man v. Food: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Breaking Borders: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Brother vs. Brother: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (HGTV)

Cold Case Files (Reboot): Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Container Homes: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Counting Cars: Complete Season 6 (History)

Cupcake Wars: Complete Season 8 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (A&E)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 3 (HGTV)

Flip or Flop: Complete Season 5 (HGTV)

Food Network Star: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 11 (Travel Channel)

Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1-6 (History)

Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Travel Channel)

10 to Midnight (1983)

A League of Their Own (1992)

All Is Lost (2013)

American Ninja (1985)

Anger Management (2003)

Art of the Prank (2015)

Assassination (1987)

Avenging Force (1986)

Babel (2006)

Baby Mama's Club (2010)

Beyond the Sea (2004)

Bloodsport (1988)

Big Driver (2014)

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Black Rain (1989)

Bolero (1984)

Brothers (2009)

Burning Blue (2014)

But I'm A Cheerleader (1999)

Capote (2005)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Coming Soon (1999)

Cool World (1992)

Cross Bronx (2004)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Down in the Delta (1998)

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Evolution (2001)

Excess Baggage (1997)

Flawless (1999)

Frailty (2001)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Ghoulies 3: Ghoulies Go to College (1991)

Green Street Hooligans Underground (2005)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Hamlet (1990)

Hercules in New York (1970)

Highway (2012)

Horsemen (2009)

Hot Rod (2007)

Hustle & Flow (2005)

I Spy (2002)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Ironweed (1987)

Kill the Irishman (2011)

Liz & Dick (2012)

Look Who's Talking (1989)

Look Who's Talking Now (1993)

Look Who's Talking Too (1990)

Love & Death (1975)

Love Story (1970)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Murphy's Law (1986)

My Boss's Daughter (2003)

Night of the Living Dead 3D (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Ninja III: The Domination (1984)

P.O.W. The Escape (1986)

P2 (2007)

Paper Heart (2009)

Platoon Leader (1988)

Pretty Bird (2008)

Primitive (2011)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Secretary (2002)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Show of Force (1990)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Sliding Doors (1998)

Songcatcher (2000)

Spaceballs (1987)

Step into Liquid (2003)

Street Smart (1987)

Subspecies (1991)

Subspecies 2 (1993)

Subspecies 3 (1994)

Subspecies 4 (1998)

Subspecies 5 (2017)

Sunshine Cleaning (2008)

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

The Fourth War (1990)

The Future (2011)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid: Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid III (1989)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Presidio (1988)

The Wraith (1987)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Total Recall (1990)

Two Family House (2000)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

War (2007)

Witless Protection (2008)

Words and Pictures (2013)

Zodiac (2007)

Available January 2

The Bachelor: Season 22 Premiere (ABC)

Better Late Than Never: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The Wall: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Cruel and Unusual (2017)

Available January 3

Chicago Med: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

LA to Vegas: Series Premiere (FOX)

Lethal Weapon: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Mick: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Game Changer (2017)

Available January 4

9-1-1: Series Premiere (FOX)

Chicago P.D.: Season 5 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Match Game: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The X-Files: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)

Available January 5

Chicago Fire: Season 6 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

The Detectorists: Complete Season 2 (Digital Rights Group)

The Four: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Good Place: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Great News: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Nashville: Season 6 Premiere (CMT)

Superstore: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Will & Grace: Season 9 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

The Devil's Double (2011)

Available January 6

Child Support: Series Premiere (ABC)

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (2017)

Available January 7

Yakuza Apocalypse (2015)

Available January 8

Bob's Burgers: Season 8 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

Family Guy: Season 15 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

Ghosted: Season 1 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Last Man on Earth: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Simpsons: Season 29 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

Frank (2014)

Available January 9

The Brave: Season 1 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Available January 10

This Is Us: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Available January 11

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Complete Season 5 (Nickelodeon)

These Final Hours (2013)

Available January 12

Blindspot: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

False Flag: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)

Homeland: Complete Season 5 (Showtime)

Available January 13

Taken: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2016)

Available January 15

12 O'Clock Boys (2013)

The Alchemist Cookbook (2016)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Advanced Style (2014)

Afterimage (2016)

Bending Steel (2013)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

Coherence (2013)

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)

Dogs on the Inside (2014)

Meek's Cutoff (2010)

Polina (2016)

Polytechnique (2009)

The Queen (2006)

Sex Guaranteed (2017)

Soul on a String (2016)

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

Wendy & Lucy (2008)

Available January 17

The Path: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available January 18

Barista (2015)

Available January 19

Grey's Anatomy: Season 14 Midseason Premiere (ABC)

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (ABC)

Scandal: Season 7 Midseason Premiere (ABC)

My Best Friend (2016)

Available January 21

School Life (2017)

Available January 22

The Resident: Series Premiere (FOX)

Espionage Tonight (2017)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

Available January 24

Detroit (2018)

Available January 25

Sword of Vengeance (2015)

Available January 27

Crash Pad (2017)

Available January 29

Beside Bowie (2017)

Halloween Pussy Trap Kill Kill (2017)

Available January 30

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 3 (AMC)

Uncle Grandpa: Complete Season 5 (Cartoon Network)

Available January 31

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)