HBO has just released the trailer for what will undoubtedly be one of the funniest TV events of the summer, Tour de Pharmacy.

Set in 1982, the hour-long film parodies the competitive world of cycling in an absurd mockumentary about the fictitious Tour de Pharmacy and the shenanigans that go along with the bike race. If you need escape from the summer heat, this film seems like the perfect way to burn an hour of daylight.

"This is a sport with literally hundreds of dollars on the line and dozens of fans," Jeff Goldblum's character testifies in the trailer. "The stakes are medium!"

Doping scandals, sneak attacks, and even sudden death (those hills are steep, OK?) dominate this sneak peek at Tour de Pharmacy. The cast includes big names such as Andy Samberg, Orlando Bloom, Daveed Diggs and more along with cameos and hilarious interviews from people like Mike Tyson, Lance Armstrong, and Kevin Bacon.

Tour de Pharmacy premieres Saturday, July 8th at 10/9c on HBO.