The locations assistant and office manager for Hawaii Five-0, Kelly Tolar, has filed a lawsuit against CBS for workplace harassment, sexual harassment, breach of employment contract, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress thanks to a situation that arose on set back in 2015.

According to Tolar a man named Jake Downer, who was a locations scout for the show, "acted aggressively, unprofessionally, offensively, abusively and/or in a threatening manner" to her while on set. To make matters worse, Jake Downer is the son of Jeff Downer, an executive producer on the show.

In March of 2015, Tolar claims she sent a memo out to several managers detailing her issues with Downer. "Jake Downer "tells me every day that I should kill myself," she wrote, adding that he called her a "'stupid fucking idiot,' 'retard' and 'dumb ass.'"

When Downer faced no consequences at work, Tolar decided to take her case to the Honolulu police department. This time she made a complete list of his harassing behavior, including sticking thumb tacks on her chair, photographing her in the office and leaving threatening notes.

Tolar claims Jeff Downer did not handle the situation in a professional manner, excusing and enabling his son, allowing him to continue harassing her.

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)