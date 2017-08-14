Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

We hear there's a new villain heading to Hawaii Five-0 who bears a striking resemblance to an enemy from the past!

This new adversary, a brilliant young computer hacker, has a stylistic kinship with Ian Wright (Nick Jonas), who died in the Season 4 finale. Wright, you may recall, was a sociopathic hacker and criminal who kidnapped Grover's (Chi McBride) daughter and would have killed her if Wo Fat (Mark Dacascos) hadn't killed him first.

This hacker might be even worse, both in terms of hacking ability and cold-bloodedness. And we may find that the resemblance to the youngest Jonas Brother's character goes deeper than style alone...

Stopping this dangerous enemy is new Five-0 member and former lifeguard Tani Rey's (Meaghan Rath) first assignment, and she's diving right into the deep end.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 premieres Friday, Sept. 29 at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)