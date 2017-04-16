Harry Styles' first post-One Direction appearance on Saturday Night Live was pitch perfect. The former boy-bander pulled double duty during the Jimmy Fallon-hosted episode by fulfilling his musical guest duties with performances of his new singles, "Sign of the Times" and "Ever Since New York," along with appearing in a couple of tonally appropriate skits. He also played a key role in Fallon's opening "monologue" -- a flash mob set to the sounds of David Bowie's "Let's Dance."

Styles' new music has silenced those critics who weren't quite sure about his post-1D future in the biz -- but, hey, Zayn Malik's done just fine, and Harry was arguably the most fan-frenzied of the five anyway, so he already had an auspicious start as a solo act.

But it's his acting work in the show that comes as the real surprise treat here, because Styles' career overhaul effort for summer 2017 is bifurcated between releasing that solo album in May and starring in Christopher Nolan's forthcoming World War II epic Dunkirk, which hits theaters in July.

So, to showcase his secondary talent as a budding thespian, Styles showed off his supreme throwback Mick Jagger impersonation skills for a "Celebrity Family Feud" skit, throwing in the tongue-in-cheek line, "Solo? Why would anyone in a successful band go solo? That is insane."

He also appeared in a segment titled "Civil War Soldiers," about a group of Union soldiers trying to start up a boy band with their prisoner, a Confederate grey-clad Harry Styles, chiming in with some sound advice about how to truly harmonize.

Both skits allowed Styles to play around in some familiar territory, as his roles were musically-inclined, but they're a good start in the one direction (sorry) he's trying to turn his career to next. Smart move. Also? It's probably not too much of an imagination stretch to believe this moment will live in One Directioner infamy for a long, long time.