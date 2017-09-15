Legendary actor Harry Dean Stanton has passed away of natural causes at the age of 91, according to TMZ.

Stanton was most recently seen in Showtime's reboot of Twin Peaks, where he reprised his Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me role as Carl Rodd in the franchise. He was a favorite of avante garde filmmaker David Lynch, appearing not only in Twin Peaks, but in Lynch's films Wild at Heart and Inland Empire.

Elsewhere on television, Stanton played an LDS polygamist leader in HBO's Big Love throughout the show's run, and appeared in shows in seven different decades.

Stanton is probably best known for his film work, including the '80s classics Red Dawn, Pretty in Pink and Repo Man. His other memorable roles include Cool Hand Luke, The Godfather II and Alien.

He can next be seen in the film Lucky, which is John Carroll Lynch's directorial debut.