Oscars presenter Hailee Steinfeld hasn't won her own Academy Award just yet (she was previously nominated for her role in 2010's True Grit), but the Edge of Seventeen star saw an opportunity to get her hands on a shiny trophy at Sunday night's ceremony. Steinfeld was seated behind Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), and when he stepped away from his seat for a moment and left his Oscar waiting on the floor, she made a playful grab for it.

She wouldn't... or would she? (Probably not, since Steinfeld herself was the one who tweeted the moment.)

Steinfeld hasn't been nominated again since her breakthrough role in the Coen Brothers' western reboot, so maybe this was her best shot to get her hands on a little golden man this decade.