The first trailer for Netflix's psychological thriller series Gypsy is here, and it's heavy on beautiful people in beautiful rooms doing unsavory things.

Gypsy stars Naomi Watts as Jean Holloway, a successful Manhattan therapist with a seemingly perfect life, except for one thing -- she has serious problems with respecting boundaries. Over the course of the season's ten episodes, she'll develop intimate relationships with the people her clients talk to her about, and things will get even more tangled up as she loses her grasp on the line between fantasy and reality.

"I guess I feel like I've been living my life as two people. I don't know which one is real," she says in the trailer. "I don't know who's in control anymore."

The series co-stars Billy Crudup, Sophie Cookson and The Night Of's Poorna Jagannathan. It's directed by Fifty Shades of Grey's Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Gypsy arrives on Netflix Friday, June 30.