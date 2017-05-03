Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Netflix released first-look photos of its upcoming sexy, psychological thriller Gypsy on Wednesday.

Gypsy stars Naomi Watts as Jean Halloway, a Manhattan therapist with a seemingly perfect life who begins to develop dangerously close personal relationships with the people her patients tell her about. In one of the photos, she's getting real close to a woman at a Brooklyn dance party, and it's hard to not be reminded of her breakout out role in David Lynch's Mulholland Dr. (Watts will also play a part in this month's Twin Peaks revival.)

Billy Crudup co-stars as her husband. Sophie Cookson, Lucy Boynton and Karl Glusman also star.

The first two episodes of the 10-episode first season are directed by 50 Shades of Grey's Sam Taylor-Johnson, who also executive-produces.

Gypsy will premiere on Netflix later this year.

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts, Gypsy

Sophie Cookson and Naomi Watts, Gypsy