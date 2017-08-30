grown-ish, Freeform's upcoming Yara Shahidi-starring black-ish spin-off, is filling in its Season 1 cast. The network announced today that Francia Raisa and Jordan Buhat have joined the show as series regulars, while musical duo Chloe x Halle will recur.

They join previously announced cast members Shahidi, Deon Cole, Chris Parnell, Emily Arlook and Trevor Jackson. (No word yet on whether Matt Walsh, who appeared in the backdoor pilot that aired during black-ish last season, will return.)

Raisa, who is best known for playing Adrian Lee on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, will play Ana, an outspoken conservative freshman at Southern California University. Buhat will be making his television debut as Vivek, a first generation Indian-American freshman who has an endearing lack of self-awareness.

Chloe x Halle, aka sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, are an R&B duo who Beyoncé signed to her management company after discovering them on YouTube. The pair even opened for her on her Formation World Tour! They'll recur Sky and Jazz, who are track stars at the college. But while Sky and Jazz are twins in the show, Chloe x Halle are not twins in real life.

The 13-episode, single-camera comedy will start production next week and is set to premiere in early 2018 on Freeform. Creator Kenya Barris has described it as the Different World to black-ish's Cosby Show. The series is executive-produced by Barris, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and Brian Dobbins.