Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) have been dancing around a relationship for months now on Grey's Anatomy, but an upcoming episode may clarify their feelings for each other.

The hour, which will air in April and is directed by co-star Chandra Wilson, is a bottle episode in which Meredith and Riggs are stuck on an airplane together. We know what you're all thinking... mile-high club?

Maybe. But one thing is certain: It's put-up-or-shut-up time for these two.

"It was a fun episode to shoot, because it was the first time ... that Nathan and Meredith were actually forced together," Henderson teases. "So they're forced to communicate, and then they also find they work together quite well. ... They start to share details about their personal stories with one another."

But don't go popping the champagne just yet. As Henderson points out, "It takes place on an airplane, so we know with airplanes on Grey's Anatomy, it doesn't always end well."

