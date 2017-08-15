Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

April (Sarah Drew) dropped a truth bomb that everyone but Maggie (Kelly McCreary) saw coming in the Grey's Anatomy Season 13 finale. Jackson (Jesse Williams) has the hots for the head of cardio and she's got the hots for him too. But are they ready to make the leap to coupledom? When the show returns, Maggie still isn't sure how to react to the info that April served up.

"April left Maggie with a lot of questions. Maggie having feelings, Jackson having feelings -- that was something that had literally never crossed Maggie's mind," McCreary told TV Guide. "What [we pick up] with is Maggie trying to find out if that's true or not and beyond that, none of us knows."

Um, then what's up with all the Instagram photos trying to tell fans that #jaggpril (Jackson-Maggie-April) is a real thing? Turns out the cast of Grey's Anatomy has got jokes.

"That's us trolling you. We don't know what's going on. We know how hot and bothered everyone gets about it and we are just having a good time," McCreary said. "We're f---king with you guys."

Don't worry, we didn't let McCreary off that easy. Even if Jackson and Maggie aren't immediately fogging up the on-call room windows, she knows there's potential there and wants to see what's up.

"Those two characters for all of the reasons that people don't want them to be together -- that's what makes good drama," she teased. "Whether they come together in a romantic way or in a strictly platonic way, there's a dynamic there. There's shared family. There's background that is worth exploring for character and story purposes. So yeah, I want to have scenes with him."

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c on ABC.