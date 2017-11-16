Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Grey's Anatomy's Dr. Ben Warren (Jason George) will soon trade in his surgical gloves for flame retardant boots which doesn't sit well with Bailey (Chandra Wilson). The couple already hashed it out over his decision to pursue firefighting but it looks like that emotional hallway showdown was just the beginning. Ben's latest career change will see the couple trying to overcome one dangerous hurdle.

"It will affect their relationship in profound ways," co-showrunner Krista Vernoff tells TV Guide.

The change is especially difficult for Bailey who already supported him through his transition from an anesthesiologist to a surgeon. And while that was an adjustment, it wasn't life-threatening like his new gig promises to be. Ben's latest passion is something that she'll have to really think about before jumping on board.

Grey's Anatomy Boss Krista Vernoff Breaks Down That Emotional Cameo

"This is not something that Bailey takes lightly and they go through a real journey with this," added Vernoff.

Keyword here is "together" — as in not divorced. So while this might be a major conflict for the couple, it looks like they'll tackle it as a couple.

Grey's Anatomy continues Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.