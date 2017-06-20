Kim Raver will reprise her role as Dr. Teddy Altman on Grey's Anatomy this fall.

Although Raver will not be back full-time, she will appear in a guest arc during Season 14, Deadline reports. The exact number of episodes in which she'll appear has not been released.

Teddy left Grey Sloan in Season 8 after her good friend and military buddy Owen (Kevin McKidd) fired her so that she'd be able to pursue her dream job at MEDCOM. Raver hasn't appeared in Grey's Anatomy since, but the Season 13 finale set up her return when Teddy helped identify Owen's missing sister Megan overseas. Teddy then made sure that Megan would be transferred to Grey Sloan, so it's likely she'll accompany Megan on the long journey back to Seattle.

In addition to her role in Grey's, Raver is also known for starring in 24 as Audrey. She will also appear in the upcoming season of Ray Donovan in a recurring role.

Grey's Anatomy will return to ABC this fall.