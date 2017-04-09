There've been no shortage of ridiculous calamities to hit the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital over the years, but according to Shonda Rhimes, the heat is about to be on like never before.



The Grey's Anatomy boss teased that Season 13's finale episode, which airs in mid-May, will be a fiery event indeed. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Rhimes said, "Debbie Allen and I like to say that the episode is on fire. That's the only way we're going to describe it. It's a pretty exciting episode that's very on fire."



While she wouldn't confirm or deny whether that means the hospital will actually burst into flames, somehow, Allen, who directed the episode, doubled down on the blazing description, saying, "I can only tease that it's going to be hot for real; it's on fire. We had night shoots and we were up all night for a couple of weeks, but boy, it was great. I was so excited every day."

As longtime Grey's fans might recall, back when the place was still called Seattle Grace, the place did become something of an inferno once a Code Black situation emerged to claim the life of the bomb squad gent played by then-future Friday Night Lights star Kyle Chandler. But that incident only took out one wing of the hospital, leaving the rest well enough to withstand ambulance crashes, a mass shooting event, power outage-inducing mega-storms, an earthquake, and, of course, a plane crash that decimated half the surgical staff.

So, it seems like a natural escalation of events that the hospital might suffer an obliteration of the conflagration sort next.

"You should be worried. Be worried, because it's that kind of night. It's going to be that kind of a ride," Allen told the mag. "I think Season 14 is going to be spectacular. We're planting some seeds that you won't see coming, but you will be waiting to see how it's all going to play out."

Aside from some kind of grand hospital-incineration event, there are a couple of other ways this might pan out. Here are some plot ideas that could, in theory, fit the showrunner's description here:



OK, OK, so, as you can see, it's hard to imagine alternative scenarios that might work here. Nope. Let's just hope Grey Sloan's up on its fire insurance policy premiums.