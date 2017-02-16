Eliza Minnick (Marika Dominczyk) is going full steam ahead with her plan to revamp the hospital's teaching program on Grey's Anatomy -- but on Thursday's episode, her methods produced tragic results.

"Phase 2" of Minnick's plan consists of having residents take the lead on surgeries that would normally be reserved for attendings, meaning that, for instance, Ben (Jason George) would take the lead on a surgery that was supposed to be Webber's (James Pickens Jr.) and Edwards (Jerrika Hinton) would be standing in for Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) on a procedure for a 9-year-old patient with gallstones.

The latter in particular doesn't sit well with Arizona, who believes -- correctly, as it turns out -- that Edwards has no business operating on a child. Edwards, on the other hand, can barely contain her glee at being in charge of a surgery, struggling to hold back a smile as she informs her young patient he has to miss a cruise with his parents.

During the surgery, once Arizona sees how much Edwards is learning and how much confidence she's gaining, we can see that she's starting to become a Minnick convert. But sure enough, things go downhill soon enough, and the patient begins to bleed out thanks to a nick that Edwards created and didn't notice. Arizona jumps in to save him, but it's too late -- he dies on the table, and both Minnick and Edwards are devastated.

Arizona gets even more pissed when Minnick walks away from Edwards, rather than embracing the teaching moment. A tearful Edwards turns to Webber for advice, who comforts her and walks her through telling the boy's parents. And Arizona takes less of a hard stance towards Minnick when she catches her crying and learns that this is the first child patient she's ever lost on the table.

Meanwhile, the repercussions of Minnick's plans are extending far beyond the walls of the hospital. All of the attendings, especially Maggie (Kelly McCreary), are turning against April (Sarah Drew) and questioning her loyalty towards Webber because she took the chief of general surgery job while Meredith is suspended. Jackson (Jesse Williams) even goes as far to suggest that she resign. Webber is livid that Catherine (Debbie Allen) was the one who told Bailey that Minnick should replace him. And Ben is irritated at being caught in the middle of the brewing feud between Bailey and Webber -- not just figuratively, but also literally during his first procedure as lead surgeon.

At the end of the day, April and Catherine become unlikely allies, treating themselves to a nice dinner while their colleagues fume -- after Catherine tells April to ignore Jackson because he comes from a place of such privilege that he's never had to take a true risk in his life. And Arizona takes pity on Minnick after catching her sobbing in the parking lot, fixes her horn wire (not a euphemism), and gives her a hug. Yeah... it's only a matter of time before these two get together. Will Arizona be willing to alienate her colleagues for romance?

