While Dr. Andrew DeLuca might not always have the best of luck with love on Grey's Anatomy, it looks like his real-life portrayer is ready to take his relationship to the next level.

Actor Giacomo Gianniotti has revealed that he and long-time girlfriend Nichole have decided to tie the knot.

Giannotti shared a shot of Nichole accepting his proposal on Instagram Sunday and captioned the shot, "She said yes... I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn't rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you."

A post shared by Giacomo Gianniotti (@giacomo_gianniotti) on Nov 26, 2017 at 9:58am PST

On her own social media site, Nichole, a makeup artist, explained more about the swoony proposal effort, writing, "Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love. We are thrilled. I wouldn't want to do this life with anyone else. I love you baby and can't wait to be your wife. This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me."

Giancomo first joined Grey's Anatomy as a guest star at the end of its 11th season, before being promoted to series regular from Season 12 on. Before Grey's, the Italian-Canadian actor was also known for his work on shows like Reign, Murdoch Mysteries, and Selfie.