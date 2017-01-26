Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Paging Dr. Grey, paging Dr. Grey: You are wanted in the director's chair.

Ellen Pompeo will go from in front of the camera to behind it when she makes her directorial debut on an upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy, The Hollywood Reporter says. Pompeo will yell "CUT!" sometime in February, and the episode will air at a later date to be determined.

Pompeo has played Meredith Grey on the ABC soap for 13 seasons and almost than 280 episodes. Though she has no directorial experience, Grey is well versed on the production side. Her production company Calamity Jane has sold multiple projects to various networks.

Grey's Anatomy: Camilla Luddington teases Alex and Jo's future

She won't be the first Grey's Anatomy actor to helm an episode. Kevin McKidd and Chandra Wilson have both directed more than a dozen episodes of the Shonda Rhimes series.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on ABC.