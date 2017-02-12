Bruno Mars brought the house down at the Grammys Sunday night.

Instead performing any any of his more well-known hits, the two-time Super Bowl halftime show singer chose to go with a rendition of "That's What I Like." In an unexpected move, the noted dancer remained fairly stationary throughout the performance (although he did have some excellent hand-ography prepared). However, towards the end of the song, Mars and his two backup performers did take a brief stroll to get closer to the "ladies" in the audience. Once at the stage's end, the trio finished out the song by showcasing their pitch-perfect harmonies.



The performance marked Mars' first time back on the Grammys stage since 2013, when he teamed up with Rihanna, Sting and Ziggy Marley for a Bob Marley tribute.

And for those of you wondering why the four-time Grammy nominee's latest album 24K Magic didn't get any nominations this year, it's not because he was snubbed. The album's release date missed the deadline for eligibility for the 2017 show and will have to compete for potential 2018 nominations. But that's not to say that Mars' work wasn't recognized at all during Sunday's ceremony. He helped co-write Adele's "All I Ask" on her album 25, which won Best Pop Vocal Album and is nominated for Album of the Year.

