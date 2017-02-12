One year after Adele's botched performance at the 2016 Grammys, the British singer returned to the Grammys stage.

Adele kicked off Sunday's ceremony by performing her hit single "Hello." After walking the red carpet in a gorgeous green flowing dress, Adele changed into a jaw-dropping gown with a black skirt and a sparkling, stained glass-esque top for the pitch-perfect performance.

The singer is nominated for five awards at the Grammys, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year for 25 and "Hello." By the time Adele took the stage, she had already taken home two trophies: Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Adele's stunning performance was a moment of redemption for the star whose performance during last year's ceremony fell flat -- literally. She suffered from technical issues during her performance of "All I Ask" that made everything sound out of tune. She later took to Twitter to explain the plagued performance, quipping: "Sh-- happens."

