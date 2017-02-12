Beyonce entered Sunday's 59th Annual Grammy Awards with nine nominations, but it was Adele who won big, winning all five awards she was up for.



The singer's LP 25, which was ineligible for last year's ceremony, won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while "Hello" won Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance. Adele's career Grammy haul is now 15.



David Bowie also went five-for-five for his final album Blackstar and its title track, winning Best Rock Performance, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best Recording Package and Best Rock Song.



Beyonce picked up two awards, Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade and Best Music Video for "Formation."

Album of the Year

*winner* 25, Adele

Lemonade, Beyonce

Purpose, Justin Bieber

Views, Drake

A Sailor's Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson



Record of the Year

*winner* "Hello," Adele

"Formation," Beyonce

"7 Years, " Lukas Graham

"Work," Rihanna feat. Drake

"Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots



Song of the Year

"Formation," Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyonce Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyonce)

*winner* "Hello," Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"I Took a Pill in Ibiza," Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

"Love Yourself," Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

"7 Years," Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)



Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

*winner* Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak



Best Pop Vocal Album

*winner* 25, Adele

Purpose, Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande

Confident, Demi Lovato

This Is Acting, Sia



Best Country Album

Big Day in a Small Town, Brandy Clark

Full Circle, Loretta Lynn

Hero, Maren Morris

*winner* A Sailor's Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Ripcord, Keith Urban



Best R&B Album

In My Mind, BJ the Chicago Kid

*winner* Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathaway

Velvet Portraits, Terrace Martin

Healing Season, Mint Condition

Smoove Jones, Mya



Best Rap Album

*winner* Coloring Book, Chance the Rapper

And the Anonymous Nobody..., De La Soul

Major Key, DJ Khaled

Views, Drake

Blank Face LP, ScHoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo, Kanye West

Best Rock Album

California, Blink-182

*winner* Tell Me I'm Pretty, Cage the Elephant

Magma, Gojira

Death of a Bachelor, Panic! at the Disco

Weezer, Weezer



Best Alternative Music Album

22, A Million, Bon Iver

*winner* Blackstar, David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project, PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression, Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead



Best Urban Contemporary Album

*winner* Lemonade, Beyonce

Ology, Gallant

We Are King, KING

Malibu, Anderson .Paak

Anti, Rihanna



Best Pop Solo Performance

*winner* "Hello," Adele

"Hold Up," Beyonce

"Love Yourself," Justin Bieber

"Piece by Piece" (Idol Version), Kelly Clarkson

"Dangerous Woman," Ariana Grande



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Closer," The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

"7 Years," Lukas Graham

"Work," Rihanna feat. Drake

"Cheap Thrills," Sia feat. Sean Paul

*winner* "Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots



Best Country Solo Performance

"Love Can Go to Hell," Brandy Clark

"Vice," Miranda Lambert

*winner* "My Church," Maren Morris

"Church Bells," Carrie Underwood

"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban



Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Different for Girls," Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King

"21 Summer," Brothers Osborne

"Setting the World on Fire," Kenny Chesney & Pink

*winner* "Jolene," Pentatonix feat. Dolly Parton

"Think of You," Chris Young with Cassadee Pope

Best R&B Performance

"Turnin' Me Up," BJ the Chicago Kid

"Permission," Ro James

"I Do," Musiq Soulchild

"Needed Me," Rihanna

*winner* "Cranes in the Sky," Solange



Best Rap Performance

*winner* "No Problem," Chance the Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

"Panda," Desiigner

"Pop Style," Drake feat. The Throne

"All the Way Up," Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared

"That Part," ScHoolboy Q feat. Kanye West



Best Rap/Sung Performance

"Freedom," Beyonce feat. Kendrick Lamar

*winner* "Hotline Bling," Drake

"Broccoli," D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty

"Ultralight Beam," Kanye West feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

"Famous," Kanye West feat. Rihanna



Best Rock Performance

"Joe," Alabama Shakes

"Don't Hurt Yourself," Beyonce feat. Jack White

*winner* "Blackstar," David Bowie

"The Sound of Silence," Disturbed

"Heathens," Twenty One Pilots



Best Country Song

"Blue Ain't Your Color," Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)

"Die a Happy Man," Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

*winner* "Humble and Kind," Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

"My Church," busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Vice," Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)



Best R&B Song

"Come and See Me," J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Drake)

"Exchange," Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

"Kiss It Better," Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Teddy Sinclair, songwriters (Rihanna)

*winner* "Lake by the Ocean," Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

"Luv," Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)



Best Rap Song

"All the Way Up," Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared)

"Famous," Chancellor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West, Cydel Young & Malik Yusef, songwriters (Kanye West feat. Rihanna)

*winner* "Hotline Bling," Aubrey Graham & Paul Jeffries, songwriters (Drake)

"No Problem," Chancellor Bennett, Dwayne Carter, Rachel Cato, Peter Cottontale, Tauheed Epps, Jonathan Hoard, Cam O'bi, Ivan Rosenberg, Conor Szymanski, Lakeithsha Williams & Jaime Woods, songwriters (Chance the Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

"Ultralight Beam," Chancellor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal," Derek Watkins, Kanye West, Cydel Young & Malik Yusef, songwriters (Kanye West feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)



Best Rock Song

*winner* "Blackstar," David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

"Burn the Witch," Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

"Hardwired," James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

"Heathens," Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

"My Name Is Human," Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)



Best Spoken Word Album

The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer

*winner* In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox, Carol Burnett

M Train, Patti Smith

Under the Big Black Sun: A Personal History of L.A.Punk (John Doe with Tom DeSavia), Various Artists

Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink, Elvis Costello



Best Comedy Album

...America...Great..., David Cross

American Myth, Margaret Cho

Boyish Girl Interrupted, Tig Notaro

Live at the Apollo, Amy Schumer

*winner* Talking for Clapping, Patton Oswalt



Best Musical Theater Album

Bright Star

*winner* The Color Purple

Fiddler on the Roof

Kinky Boots

Waitress



Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Amy

*winner* Miles Ahead

Straight Outta Compton

Suicide Squad (Collector's Edition)

Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1



Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Bridge of Spies, Thomas Newman, composer

The Hateful Eight, Ennio Morricone, composer

The Revenant, Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composers

*winner* Star Wars: The Force Awakens, John Williams, composer

Stranger Things Volume 1, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers

Stranger Things Volume 2, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers



Best Song Written for Visual Media

*winner* "Can't Stop the Feeling!", Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar)

"Heathens," Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

"Just Like Fire," Oscar Holter, Max Martin, Pink & Shellback, songwriters (Pink)

"Purple Lamborghini," Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross)

"Try Everything," Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira)

"The Veil," Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Benny Blanco

*winner* Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed



Best Music Video

*winner* "Formation," Beyonce

"River," Leon Bridges

"Up & Up," Coldplay

"Gosh," Jamie XX

Upside Down & Inside Out," OK Go



Best Music Film

I'll Sleep When I'm Dead, Steve Aoki

*winner* The Beatles: Eight Days a Week The Touring Years, The Beatles

Lemonade, Beyonce

The Music of Strangers, Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole Opry, Various Artists

