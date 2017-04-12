Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Grace and Frankie fans got two pieces of exciting news on Wednesday: Netflix has renewed the comedy for a fourth season, and Lisa Kudrow has joined the cast!

Kudrow will have a recurring role in Season 4 as Sheree, a manicurist whose friendship with Grace (Jane Fonda) begins to drive a wedge between her and Frankie (Lily Tomlin), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kudrow's casting means she'll be reuniting with Friends creator Marta Kauffman, who also created Grace and Frankie. The two haven't worked together since the iconic sitcom ended in 2004.

Since Friends ended, Kudrow has stayed busy, starring in the critically-acclaimed HBO comedy The Comeback, Showtime's Web Therapy, the animated sadcom BoJack Horseman and making memorable appearances in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Scandal, The Girl on the Train and Easy A.

Grace and Frankie's fourth season will premiere on Netflix in 2018. The first three seasons are available to stream now.