If you've been living under a rock, scary clowns are 2017's nightmare of choice.

You can thank the reboot of Stephen King's It or a new season of American Horror Story, but if you're uneasy about allegedly friendly child entertainers turning into demonic murderers, you might want to stay away from the extended GothamSeason 4 trailer.

Famed Batman villain Dr. Jonathan Crane -- better known as Scarecrow -- is taking the stage front and center in the new season of the Batman prequel series. He's designed a spray that makes people hallucinate their worst fears, so naturally psychotically laughing clowns out for blood have to make an appearance. Seriously, is there anyone out there who still likes clowns?



Scarecrow isn't the only thing to worry about in the trailer though. Bruce (David Mazouz) is putting the pedal to the metal when it comes to transitioning into being Batman, embracing his thirst for fighting and putting away bad guys without waiting for the ineffectual Gotham PD.

Bruce's newfound passion is going to put him at odds with people he once considered in his inner circle -- specifically Selina (Camren Bicondova), who is barreling down her own path toward taking up the Catwoman mantle.

It's all coming a head whenGotham returns for Season 4 this Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8/7c on Fox.