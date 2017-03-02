Ra's al Guhl is coming to Gotham.

Fox announced that Game of Thrones alum Alexander Siddig will be joining the Batman-prequel series as one of Bruce Wayne's (David Mazouz) most legendary adversaries. Comic book fans know Ra's al Guhl as one of DC's most formidable opponents; The assassin has taken on Batman, Superman and Arrow among other DC heroes over the course of his canon.

In the Gotham universe, Bruce is on a journey to take down the Court of Owls, and will discover that Ra's al Guhl is the one pulling the strings behind the mystery organization, TVGuide.com has learned.

Siddig is best known for playing Doran Martell in Game of Thrones. He also appeared in 24, Da Vinci's Demons and Atlantis.

Gotham Mega Buzz: The Court of Owls will "change Bruce forever"

Ra's al Guhl joins Gotham's already impressive list of iconic Batman villains including Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor), the Riddler (Cory Michael Smith), Mr. Freeze (Nathan Darrow) and the Joker pre-cursor Jerome (Cameron Monaghan). The notorious villain has already had a run in The CW's DC Universe as Arrow's main adversary in Season 3. He was also played by Liam Neeson in Christopher Nolan's first Batman film, Batman Begins.

The big question for Gotham will be if it also makes use of Ra's al Guhl's infamous Lazarus Pits, which have the power to bring people back from the dead. Now that Hugo Strange (BD Wong) has been apprehended and his disciples are being rounded up, the Lazarus Pits would be convenient for Gotham to maintain its reanimation abilities once Strange's influence is officially cut off.

Gotham returns Monday, April 24th at 8/7c. Siddig will make his first appearance later in the season.