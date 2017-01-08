Now Playing Hugh Laurie Jokes This Is the Last Golden Globes Ceremony Ever

Hugh Laurie made a doomsday prediction in his speech when he won for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series at the Golden Globe Awards Sunday, joking that this was the last-ever ceremony. "It has the words Hollywood, foreign and press in the title," he said, intimating that they're all buzzwords that are anathema to the incoming administration.

His win, for his work on The Night Manager, was a bit of an upset, as John Lithgow was a favorite to win for the The Crown. "I accept on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere," he said.

Laurie beat Sterling K. Brown, still riding high from his performance on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story; Christian Slater, Mr. Robot, who won supporting actor last year and John Travolta, for his turn in The People v. O.J. Simpson.



