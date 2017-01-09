Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

When Jon Hamm joked that the Golden Globes had turned into "Beard Parade 2017," he wasn't kidding. The ceremony was sprinkled with already attractive men sporting even more attractive facial hair.

So while movies like Moonlight and La La Landand shows like The Crown and People v. O.J. Simpson took home the awards during Sunday's ceremony, really, we were all winners thanks to the beautiful beards that graced our presence.

Check out all the best beards from the 2017 Golden Globes below!

Chris Hemsworth

Jeffrey Dean Morgan





Jon Hamm





Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds



Nikolaj Coster-Waldau



Chris Pine



Bryan Cranston



