When Jon Hamm joked that the Golden Globes had turned into "Beard Parade 2017," he wasn't kidding. The ceremony was sprinkled with already attractive men sporting even more attractive facial hair.
So while movies like Moonlight and La La Landand shows like The Crown and People v. O.J. Simpson took home the awards during Sunday's ceremony, really, we were all winners thanks to the beautiful beards that graced our presence.
Check out all the best beards from the 2017 Golden Globes below!
Chris Hemsworth
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Jon Hamm
Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Chris Pine
Bryan Cranston