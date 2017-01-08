Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

It's official, Lion star Sunny Pawar is currently the cutest kid in Hollywood.

The pint-sized eight-year-old presented the Best Drama Film trailer for Lion with Dev Patel at the 74th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday. Pawar plays the young version of Patel's character Saroo, a man who loses his family in India when he's a child and finds them again as an adult using Google Earth to find his way back to his childhood village.

Pawar is taking over the mantle of cutest kid at big Hollywood award shows from Room star Jacob Tremblay, who became everyone's favorite part of awards season last year.

Patel did most of the heavy lifting when it came to introducing the clip, including literally lifting Pawar into his arms so the young actor could exclaim, "Here's our film, Lion!" And that is when everyone watching the award show's heart exploded.

Lion is Panwar's first acting credit, but he can be seen in Love Sonia alongside Demi Moore and Freida Pinto later this year.