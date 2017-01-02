January is a time for resolutions, cleaning your house, and the first major awards ceremony of the year: the Golden Globes!

Every year the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gathers the best and finest in both film and television in the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel, lets the champagne flow and hands out the awards for their best work over the past year. This year, the biggest names in show business will gather on Jan. 8 for the ceremony hosted by NBC's favorite late-night host, Jimmy Fallon.

So where can you see Moonlight and Manchester By the Sea duke it out for Best Motion Picture Drama while also seeing Sarah Paulson (probably) thank Ryan Murphy for the millionth time for the life-changing part of Marcia Clark on The People v. OJ Simpson? Get the details for when you set your DVR/get your live-stream ready below.

Red Carpet Live: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on E!

Watch the celebs walk the red carpet then get grilled by Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest about their reaction to being nominated, and who they are most excited to meet on the red carpet. Expect appearances by the cast of This Is Us, Stranger Things and more!

Golden Globes Arrival Special: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on NBC

If you don't want to worry about finding the right channel before the show, you can switch over to NBC's red carpet coverage an hour before the ceremony begins. You'll get behind the scenes coverage of the show ahead and predictions of who will take home the top prizes!

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC

The show officially kicks off at 8 p.m. ET with Fallon leading the charge. The show lasts three hours to be able to fit in all of the film and television awards, both of which are divided into comedy and drama categories. So make sure you have plenty of snacks ready to go and your ballots filled out!

Golden Globes Live-Stream

For those living off the grid, or without a TV, don't worry! Grab someone's cable log-in and you can check out all of the festivities live on NBC.com. The live TV app allows you to watch the channel in real time so you don't have to miss out on any of the big moments that everyone in the office will be talking about on Monday.

