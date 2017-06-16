Glenn Close is returning to TV for the first time since Damages.

Close will star in Amazon's half-hour pilot Sea Oak, which is a mix of zombie drama and family revenge comedy, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Emmy-winner will play Aunt Bernie, a meek, unmarried women in Rust Belt City who dies in a home invasion. However, Bernie's sheer dissatisfaction with the way her life turned out is powerful enough to bring Aunt Bernie back from the dead, angry and ready to get the life she always wanted. Everyone left in Bernie's family, including a quasi-stripper nephew and two nieces who live in a low-end housing complex Sea Oak, are then forced to deal with Bernie and her range of demands.

If Amazon picks Sea Oak up, it will mark Close's first series regular role since Damages ended in 2012. The role earned her two Emmys and Golden Globe. Since then, Close has focused on film and theater, recently starring in a Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard.

Her other credits include Fatal Attraction, The Natural, The Big Chill and The World According to Garp. Despite her prolific film career, she's tied for the biggest Oscar loser among actresses, with six nominations and six losses. She does have three Tonys under her belt, though, for The Real Thing, Death and the Maiden and the original run of Sunset Boulevard.