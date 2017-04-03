Netflix has released the first official trailer for its upcoming series Girlboss, and it's as brash as you'd expect.

Based on Sophia Amoruso's autobiographical book of the same name, Girlboss stars Britt Robertson as Amoruso, who turned a vintage clothes-selling eBay venture into the multimillion dollar brand Nasty Gal by the age of 27.

The trailer notes that Netflix's version is "loosely" based on the book: Season 1 will chronicle Sophia's decision to start her original business, and then later expand it into a fashion empire. Though producers have said that Season 1 ends with Sophia's decision to launch Nasty Gal and will not touch on the company's more recent financial troubles, the trailer indicates that viewers will get a taste of what's to come when Sophia experiences backlash in the form of harsh user reviews on eBay.

Girlboss was created by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect), who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Charlize Theron and Amoruso are also executive producers.

All 13 episodes of Girlboss will be available Friday, April 21 on Netflix.