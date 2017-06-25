Netflix has decided to pull the plug on another one of its freshman series.

After canning The Get Down after just one season and shuttering Sense8 after two, the streaming service has decided to cancel Girlboss, the adaptation of author Sophia Amoruso's autobiographical book of the same name. Amoruso announced the news via a series of Instagram stories Saturday.

"So that Netflix series about my life got canceled. While I'm proud of the work we did, I'm looking forward to controlling my narrative from here on out," she wrote. "It was a good show, and I was privileged to work with incredible talent, but living my life as a caricature was hard even if only for two months. Yes, I can be difficult. No, I'm not a d***. No, someone named Shane never cheated on me. It will be nice to someday tell the story of what's happened in the last few years. Ppl read the headline, not the correction, I've learned."

Netflix made the decision to cancel the Britt Robertson-led series after just one poorly reviewed season, and the reason might have something to do with the justification offered for axing Baz Luhrman's The Get Down and the Wachowski sisters' Sense8. Speaking at at the Produced By conference earlier this month, Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer, said, "Relative to what you spent, are people watching it?... A big expensive show for a huge audience is great. A big, expensive show for a tiny audience is hard even in our model to make that work very long."

Whether ratings and reviews ever lived up to the hype surrounding Amoruso's young ascension to mogul status by way of her now-defunct clothing company Nasty Girl, showrunner Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) did take some major risks by making the program unapologetically female from the start.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cannon revealed that when she was originally pitching the program, it wasn't just a title change the other networks were after. She said, "When I pitched it, they said, 'You can't call it Girlboss. Make it more for men' ... Their pitch was, 'Bring in a guy who teaches her to be the boss.' That's when I did not want to do that because then it becomes about gender politics and that's not what this show is. It would feel like every other show out there that's in the workplace. It's very condescending and bulls***."

Some fans have expressed their discontent with Girlboss' fate on social media.

In addition to Sense8, The Get Down, and now Girlboss, Netflix has been slowly whittling down its original programming slate. Marco Polo, Lilyhammer, Hemlock Grove, Bloodline and the children's series Richie Rich have all been canceled. Meanwhile, Longmire, which Netflix acquired after A&E canceled it, will air its final season this year.

