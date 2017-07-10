Now Playing What We Know About Game of Thrones Season 7

Who fears death? More like who fears George R.R. Martin and his ability to bring death on swift wings to all our favorite characters?

Perhaps that's why it's so fitting that the Game of Thrones author taken the helm of HBO's newest novel-to-screen adaption, Who Fears Death. The novel's author, Nnedi Okorafor, announced the good news on Twitter this morning: "My novel WHO FEARS DEATH has been optioned by @HBO & is now in early development as a TV series with George RR Martin as executive producer."

Who Fears Death is set in post-apocalyptic Africa where a villainous tribe has enslaved another group of Africans. A young girl born from a rape by one of the aggressors grows up and develops magical powers, and becomes that target of a powerful force.

It's too soon to say that this show will absolutely happen -- HBO has only optioned the novel, and "in development" doesn't necessarily mean it will get picked up -- but with George R.R. Martin driving this thing, it's more likely than not that this project will move forward.

Martin has also got deals in the works at Syfy, and he's consulting on the slew of Game of Thrones spinoffs at HBO.