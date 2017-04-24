With his bulbous nose, frizzy hair and funny accent, Albert Einstein isn't a classic example of "sexy." But if you talk to the cast of Nat Geo's Einstein biography series Genius, he may as well be Brad Pitt.

TVGuide.com chatted with cast members on the red carpet of the show's premiere party last week, and all of them seemed to be just as interested in Einstein's personal life as they were with his more famous professional life.

"He as a philanderer extraordinaire," said Emily Watson, who plays Einstein's wife in the series.

Spring TV: The must-see new shows

"The story's very sexy, I mean Einstein was promiscuous," said Seth Gabel, who plays Einstein's friend Michele Besso. "He was a man who could not be tied down to one woman and he was very honest about that."

The cast also discussed the relevance of Einstein's story to today's time, and they're more related than you might think. Einstein was an immigrant who was almost denied entry to the United States, meaning we all could have missed out on his genius.

Genius is an anthology series focusing on one historical figure who changed the world with his or her mind. Season 1 stars Geoffrey Rush as Einstein, and follows his early years from a patent clerk to his later years as a world-renowned physicist. The series has already been renewed for a second season, and the subject of Season 2 will be announced at the conclusion of Season 1.

Genius premieres Tuesday, Apr. 25 at 9/8c on Nat Geo.