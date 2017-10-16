When Liam Cunningham started playing Davos Seaworth in Season 2 of Game of Thrones, his ambition for the character was to make it to the last season. Now that's he's made it to the last season, he has a new wish: make it all the way to the last episode.

"Whether that will happen, I have no idea," he told TV Guide.

In fact, at the time of this interview, Cunningham didn't even know if Davos was going to make it past the season premiere! But according to Cunningham, this uncertainty is one of the great things about the show. Even after all these years, he says the show is still completely unpredictable.

"This thing was a game-changer, man," Cunningham said of the show's innovative lack of sentimentality. "Nobody's safe. People can go at any time. And [executive producers] David [Benioff] and [D.B. Weiss] are particularly evil. They actually like to build up characters to be loved by the audience just so they can kill them, which is brilliantly dramatic."

Whether or not Davos will be one of those beloved characters remains to be seen, but there's one thing Cunningham is sure of: we won't see him go home to his long-forgotten wife.