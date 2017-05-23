Now Playing Game of Thrones: Here are the Four Best Ideas for HBO's Spin-offs

Game of Thrones has released a mini teaser for Season 7 over Twitter, and it's pretty terrifying for fans of Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

You can watch the teaser below, but here are the details. The slow pan out on the Night King is scary enough, but if you look closely at his left eye in the first few seconds of the video, you can very clearly see the image on Jon Snow reflected in it.

While Team Lannisters, Team Tyrells and Team Targaryen have been warring over the Iron Throne in Westeros, Jon has been the only one smart enough to realize that the real war is going to be fought between the living and the dead. Winter is here, and White Walkers are coming.

We've still probably got another season before the Final Battle comes around -- and we firmly believe Daenerys and her dragons will be an integral part in defeating the White Walker army -- but it seems like the Night King and Jon Snow might have a score to settle this summer.



Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO