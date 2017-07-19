HBO has released six new photos for Game of Thrones' second episode, "Stormborn," and based on the pics, fans can expect a heaping helping of drama this Sunday night.

The official synopsis of the episode promises: "Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) receives an unexpected visitor. Jon (Kit Harington) faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros." And now that we have some photos of the episode, it appears as though we can fill in some of the blanks regarding what exactly that vague descriptor is hinting at.

That "revolt" Jon faces? It's likely the work of the ultimate puppet master Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen). We already knew Baelish wanted to sow seeds of unrest in Winterfell in order to get Sansa (and thus himself) in power, but a new photo hints that Jon may have had enough of his scheming. In the shot, Jon and Littlefinger are seen to be having quite a tense conversation in the Winterfell crypt, and the image is giving us major flashbacks to Ned (Sean Bean) and Littlefinger's confrontation in Season 1. Let's just hope Jon listens to Sansa (Sophie Turner) and proves he's smart enough to avoid the same Littlefinger-orchestrated fate as his adopted father.

However, another photo reveals an even more intriguing confrontation. In the shot of the Dragonstone map room, Daenerys is seen with Tyrion, Yara (Gemma Whelan) and Ellaria (Indira Varma). We ended Season 6 with all of these people working on the same side, but it's unclear whether Ellaria knew when she pledged her allegiance to the Dragon Queen that Dany had chosen Tyrion as her Hand.

Ellaria hasn't seen Tyrion since her lover Oberyn (Pedro Pascal) died fighting for Tyrion in trial by combat in Season 4, which means that Tyrion hasn't seen Ellaria since she murdered his niece Myrcella.

With so much bad blood between Ellaria and the Lannisters, it's worth wondering whether that will be enough to break up the alliance between Daenerys and Dorne. Or maybe Dany will just have to knock some sense into the pair and make them realize that the war they're fighting is far larger than their families' blood feud.

Check out all the photos for Game of Thrones' second episode below. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.