One of the greatest moments of Game of Thrones Season 7 was when Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) and Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) figured out the truth about Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) true parentage. Thanks to Sam's book smarts and Bran's visions, everyone finally realized that Jon was not a Stark bastard, but a legitimate Targaryen heir. Of course, that also meant that Jon getting it on with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) was super gross since he's her nephew, but you can't win 'em all.

That entire revelation was made possible because two characters who have often been pushed to the sidelines finally got to put their heads together. Bran and Sam might not be riding dragons or swinging swords, but according to John Bradley, that doesn't mean you should dismiss how integral they can and will be in the eighth and final season.

"What I think links those two characters is that they're both characters who are in possession of abilities and skills that nobody else has," Bradley told TV Guide. "Between them, they're such a formidable team because, okay, they can't fight between them, they don't have much physical power between them, but both of their set of skills are so unique. Sam's penchant for absorbing knowledge and absorbing academia and his wish to apply that for the greater good combined with Bran's visions and supernatural skills means that between the two of them, it is a real recipe for success."

It's hard to argue with that logic, especially when you consider what they were able to do on their own. Sam already found a new source of dragonglass to use against White Walkers, and Bran managed to expose Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) for the rat he was. Put those two together, and we've got a feeling this is only the beginning of how they could change the face of Westeros as we know it.

John Bradley agrees, teasing that Bran and Sam will definitely continue to make major moves in Season 8. "Don't write them off as a partnership because between them, they can use their own and each others' skills to really shake the place up a bit as we go forward."

Game of Thrones Season 7 will be available on Blu-ray and DVD starting Dec. 12th.

A premiere date for Game of Thrones Season 8 has not yet been released.