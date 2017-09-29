If you thought the idea of HBO shooting multiple endings of Game of Thrones was a dumb idea, you aren't the only one.

"Do you think that's true," Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, wondered to Marie Claire. "It seems really stupid to me. I mean if it's true I don't believe it, but I don't know, maybe."

Earlier this month, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said that Game of Thrones was planning on shooting multiple endings for the upcoming final season to avoid spoilers getting out. "You have to do that on a long show," Bloys said. "Because when you're shooting something, people know. So they're going to shoot multiple versions so that there's no real definitive answer until the end."

Game of Thrones: Everything We Know About Season 8 So Far

It's a trick that has been pulled before (most recently on The Walking Dead), but Coster-Waldau really hopes that Bloys' claim will prove to be an example of misdirection itself. "I mean, I haven't read the script, so unless they will show several endings that could be a twist, they're not going to waste that money," Coster-Waldau said. "They know how expensive it is to shoot. You're not going to waste $100,000 a day to shoot something you're not going to use. It's not going to happen."

Then again, since HBO is spending $15 million per episode for Game of Thrones' final season, they clearly are willing to spare no expense when it comes to the Emmy-winning drama.