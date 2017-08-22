Now Playing Game of Thrones: Will Jon and Daenerys Hook Up?

HBO revealed the title of Game of Thrones' upcoming Season 7 finale on Tuesday. The episode will be called (drumroll please)..."The Dragon and the Wolf."

The episode will be the longest episode of Game of Thrones so far, clocking in at a whopping 79 minutes, 43 seconds.

"The Dragon" is obviously Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and "the Wolf" is Jon Snow (Kit Harington). You know, because the Targaryen house sigil is a dragon and the Starks' is a wolf. Or! It may literally refer to one of Daenerys' dragons -- maybe Viserion, who was killed in the previous episode and resurrected by the Night King as a wight -- and Jon's direwolf Ghost. But it's probably the humans.

This is the fifth time Game of Thrones has used the "The Thing and the Other Thing" episode naming formula. It's even been done with "the Wolf" before, in Season 1's "The Wolf and the Lion."

Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale, "The Dragon and the Wolf," airs Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9/8c on HBO.