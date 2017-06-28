Now Playing What We Know About Game of Thrones Season 7

Sure it was a bit of a stretch, but when Sam Coleman, the actor who played young Hodor on Game of Thrones, hopped on Reddit to do a quick AMA, we were kind of hoping he'd give us some juicy news about Season 7 or at least some answers about Hodor's untimely demise. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case.

When a fan asked him directly about returning to the HBO drama, Coleman's response was, "I hope so... but probably not."

While that's upsetting for multiple reasons -- who doesn't love more Hodor. Plus, little Starks, come on! -- it's not unexpected given that Hodor died a pretty tragic and gruesome death in Season 6.

Speaking of that gruesome death, there are still some unanswered questions about how it all went down. Bran's (Isaac Hempstead Wright) time traveling abilities (if that's indeed what they are), are super confusing and not just for fans. It turns out Coleman didn't quite understand the death scene either.

"I wish I could clarify this for you!" Coleman said. "TBH, I am as clueless as the rest of you! I didn't even know Kristian [Nairn's] character was going to die until the episode aired!"

We knew Game of Thrones was secretive about their plot twists, but we never knew it was this secretive.

Among other fun nuggets and behind-the-scenes info, Coleman says he's a fan of Littlefinger (Aiden Gillan), but in the end he hopes the Iron Throne gets "demolished by the fire that forged it and a new democracy formed with Arya (Maisie Williams), Theon (Alfie Allen), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Pod (Daniel Portman) as the principal leaders."

Game of Thrones premieres July 16th at 9/8c on HBO.