All hail King Jon Snow!

At least that's what Rose Leslie thinks. TVGuide.com caught up with the Game of Thrones alum on Monday, while she was promoting her new show The Good Fight at the Television Critics Association winter previews, and asked her whether she thought Jon Snow (Kit Harington) has what it takes to be King of Westeros on the HBO drama.

"He's definitely tough enough," she said. "I think that he's incredibly just and he'd make a brilliant king."

Check out all of TV Guide's Winter TCA coverage here!

Of course, Leslie is biased and admits as such. The actress spent two seasons playing Jon Snow's love interest Ygritte before she was killed at the Battle of Castle Black at the end of Season 4. Leslie and Harington are also a couple in real life.

However, dating Harington doesn't give Leslie as much insight into Jon Snow's future as we would hope. "I'm not too sure where it's going to head," she said.

Game of Thrones returns for an abbreviated season in the summer. The Good Fight premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8/7c on CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All Access.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)