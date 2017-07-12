Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – July 1-2, 2017

Reacting to people in situations is difficult... Particularly if you're a Game of Thrones fan. What you want to do is throw a perfect quip, like Tyrion (Peter Dinklage); stand strong, like Daenerys (Emilia Clarke); or mope in a blizzard, like Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

But what you actually do is shuffle your feet, mumble something incoherently, and go back to sipping your Night King Brand Wight Wine like some sort of baby.

Don't worry: the expert GIF hunters at TVGuide.com are here to help. We've found the perfect Game of Thrones GIF for every single occasion, so you never have to worry about uncomfortable silences again. Just pull out your phone, boot up this GIF, and you will shut. It. Down.

When they say, "I'm not a fan of epic fantasy series."

When it's 4:30pm on a Friday, and your boss is already gone.

When you're on a second date and she/he drops the "L" word.

When you're home for the holidays, and Uncle Rob starts talking politics.

When someone asks you to join their network on Linkedin.

When you open a box of cereal and a bug crawls out.

When you're watching a Netflix comedy and notice that an episode is over 60 minutes long.

When a friends says, "hey, what does rowing a boat look like?"

When you're Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and someone asks, "hey, why haven't we seen Gendry since the Season 3 finale, he was a pretty crucial character and overall seems like a dangling plot point you'd want to address before the show ends?"

There you go! The perfect Game of Thrones GIF for every situation. That's every situation that occurs in human existence, right? We covered it all? Cool cool cool.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c. You can watch the Season 3 finale, "Mhysa" on HBO Go right now.