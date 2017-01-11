Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Freddie Stroma, who played aspiring maester Samwell Tarly's (John Bradley) handsome brother Dickon in one brief, but memorable, scene in Season 6 of Game of Thrones, will not be returning to the HBO fantasy series in Season 7. The actor confirmed his departure to IGN, saying that due to scheduling conflicts with his new ABC series Time After Time, he's not able to reprise the role.

Still, he enjoyed his time in Westeros, saying, "Even just to get such a toe in there is fun. Just to be on set and kind of feel like I was in that world, I was a fan sitting there at the table doing that scene."

Samantha Spiro, Hannah Murray, John Bradley, Rebecca Benson and Freddie Stroma, Game of Thrones

Dickon Tarly will likely be back in Season 7, though. Watchers on the Wall reported in November that Black Sails actor Tom Hopper will take over the role. Hopper was spotted on set with James Faulkner, who plays Tarly clan patriarch Randyll.

Game of Thrones frequently recasts roles, most famously Daario Naharis' switch from Ed Skrein to Michiel Huisman.

Time After Time premieres with a two-hour episode Sunday, March 5 at 9/8c on ABC. Game of Thrones returns in Summer 2017.