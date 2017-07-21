Today's monster day at Comic-Con continued with the Game of Thrones panel, and to get everyone excited for the rest of Season 7, HBO released a new trailer of what's to come. And after a relatively mellow premiere episode, it looks like -- to quote one of my favorite Game of Thrones characters -- "There's a war coming, Ned."

There's lots of shots of chaos and soldiers and dragons, and even more shots of Jon Snow-Stark-Targaryen (Kit Harington) looking over his shoulder in that sexy cloak of his. My favorite? When a northman says, "A Targaryen can't be trusted," and then we see a shot of Jon spinning around. See what they did there?

Dany's (Emilia Clarke) drive to take the Iron Throne seems to have gotten as ferocious as her hair-braid game, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) is still manipulating Sansa (Sophie Turner) with those tight lips of his (come on girl, kick him to the curb) and Melisandre (Carice van Houten) has a meeting with Dany to throw some "Have you found The Lord of Light?" talk on her.

But really, this trailer drives home the season's main point, which is allies will be key, and the people you choose to do business with will make or break your chance at running Westeros. I'm psyched.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.